WELLSVILLE — Dr. Gabriel Yacob, a pain management specialist, will begin treating patients at the UR Medicine Pain Management clinics in Wellsville, Hornell and Dansville in early June.
Yacob will consult and treat patients at Jones Memorial, St. James Hospital and Noyes Health. He offers non-invasive and invasive treatments of neck and back pain, headaches and facial pain, cancer-related pain, complex regional pain syndromes, nerve injuries and neuropathy, pain of the joints, chest and abdomen, sports injuries, neuralgia and shingles pain and related neuromedicine conditions.
“We are delighted to bring Dr. Yacob to our affiliates in the Southern Tier,” said Dr. Webster Pilcher, chair of URMC neurosurgery. “He will offer in-person and telemedicine appointments and do procedures at (the three clinic sites), expanding access to local pain management services in that region.”
Board-certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology as well as in the subspecialty of pain management, Yacob received both his medical doctorate and his master's in clinical pathology from Cairo University School of Medicine in Egypt. He completed a Residency in clinical pathology at Kasr-El Aini School of Medicine/Cairo University Hospitals; one in internal medicine at New York Methodist Hospital and Sloan Kettering Center/Weill Cornell Medical College of New York; and one in anesthesiology at Brookdale University and Staten Island University Hospitals.
Yacob did his fellowship in pain management at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
He has held positions as a staff anesthesiologist at the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Brooklyn, director of pain management at Olean General Hospital and assistant professor in anesthesiology at University of Texas Medical Branch of Galveston. He joined UR Medicine’s neurosurgery team in April 2020.
“I am excited to come back to the Southern Tier to serve patients in this region,” he said. “There are many types of pain that can be effectively treated, to help people live a better quality of life.”
Patients need a referral from their primary care physician to see Yacob, (607) 385-3850.