The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is accepting nominations for the New York Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board, with the three-year term starting on May 1.
The Advisory Board assists the Commissioner in the administration of the DPO and makes recommendations on dairy marketing promotion, education and research programs. All nominations must be received no later than Feb. 14.
Any individual producer who markets milk in New York may be nominated for membership on the Advisory Board. Nominations can only be made by individual New York milk producers. They must be signed by the nominating individual and submitted in writing along with the nomination form at https://agriculture.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/01/biographical_resume_form.pdf. Cooperatives and other farm organizations are not authorized to nominate individual producers to the Advisory Board but may endorse producers who are nominated.
Each nomination should include the name and address of the producer who is being nominated; his or her cooperative or other organizational affiliation; and other pertinent information about the producer such as herd size; market; participation in farm organizations or programs; and experience in marketing activities. Completed nomination forms will be used to evaluate the nominee’s qualifications.
Certain organizations can endorse nominees with written comments submitted to the Commissioner for Advisory Board consideration no later than Friday, March 20.
Organizations authorized to endorse include: Dairy Farmers of America Inc.; Niagara Frontier Cooperative Milk Producers Bargaining Agency Inc.; Rochester Cooperative Milk Producers Bargaining Agency Inc.; New York Farm Bureau Inc.; New York State Grange Inc.; and Agri-Mark Inc.
Nominations and endorsements should be emailed to Louis Canter at Louis.Canter@agriculture.ny.gov or mailed to New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Milk Control and Dairy Services, Attn: Louis Canter, 10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12235.
For more information on the DPO Advisory Board nomination process, please email Louis.Canter@agriculture.ny.gov or call (518) 485-1905.