ALBANY — NY State of Health, together with the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS), announces a special enrollment period available to New Yorkers, during which eligible individuals will be able to enroll in insurance coverage.
This step is being taken in light of the coronavirus public health emergency to further protect New Yorkers.
The open enrollment period for coverage in 2020 had previously ended on Feb. 7.
Individuals who enroll in Qualified Health Plans through NY State of Health or directly through insurers between now and April 15 will have coverage effective starting April 1. Individuals who are eligible for other NY State of Health programs — Medicaid, Essential Plan and Child Health Plus — can enroll year-round.
Consumers can apply for coverage through NY State of Health online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov, by phone at (855) 355-5777 and working with enrollment assisters.
As directed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, all New York insurers will have waived cost-sharing for a COVID-19 testing.