LATHAM — Several members of the New York Army National Guard have received promotions.
The New York Guard said that there were several errors in a recent announcement of promotions it sent out. At the National Guard’s request, we are presenting corrected information here:
• Courtney Aldrich of Scio, assigned to the Company E (Forward Support Company, Brigade Engineer Battalion), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, was commissioned as a second lieutenant.
• Dylan Main of Olean, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), to private first class.
• Zackry Sawyer of Portville, assigned to Troop B, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, to private first class.
• Brian Fenske of Wellsville, assigned to Troop B, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, to specialist.
• Seth Reeder of Wellsville, assigned to Troop C, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, to specialist.
• Emil Westfall of Franklinville, assigned to Headquarters, 153rd Troop Command, to staff sergeant.