New York Farm Bureau and other farm advocates are praising the House passage of a sweeping trade deal with Mexico and Canada.
“New York’s farmers need to know that there are both free market access and opportunity with our North American neighbors, and today’s vote in the U.S. House is a significant step in providing the certainty we need,” NYFB President David Fisher said. “Canada and Mexico are two vital trading partners. USMCA guarantees goods will continue to cross borders and that there are new opportunities, including for our dairy and poultry producers.”
Fisher applaud New York’s congressional delegation who voted for the agreement, including Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, and he encouraged the Senate to take up the matter soon in support of American agriculture.
“Let’s get this across the finish line to benefit our farms and rural economy,” he said.
Lawmakers on Thursday voted 385-41 to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that goes to the Senate to ratify early next year. President Donald Trump made the deal a legislative priority and has said he will sign it.
“This is a bipartisan victory for American farmers who have been craving a return to certainty and stability on trade,” said Angela Hofmann, co-executive director of the nonprofit Farmers for Free Trade.
“USMCA continues duty-free access to Canada and Mexico which has been a bedrock of U.S. ag export growth for over 25 years,” she said. “USMCA also provides important new wins including expanded market access for poultry and dairy; provisions that require science-based decision making on trade; and advances in supporting 21st century agricultural innovations.”
According to FFT, American farmers, ranchers and consumers benefit greatly from free trade. The food U.S. farmers export and other agricultural products that American farmers ship to other countries support over 1 million U.S. jobs. Fully 20 percent of American farm revenue comes from those exports, the group notes.
“Bringing the USMCA to a vote is good for the American people,” Reed said. “Its passage through the House is a huge victory where people are put ahead of politics, and I thank my colleagues in the Problem Solvers Caucus for supporting this effort.”