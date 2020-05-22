WELLSVILLE — The nursing staff at Jones Memorial Hospital marked Nurses Week earlier this month by conducting a food drive.
Nurses brought in an assortment of canned goods including fruits, vegetables, beans and evaporated milk, as well as cereal, pasta and sauces. By the end of the week, they had collected 10 boxes of food for the Joyce Family Food Pantry in Wellsville.
“The JMH Nurses Giving Back food drive was inspired by the incredible generosity from the community to the hospital during this COVID crisis,” said Donna Bliven, vice president of patient care services at Jones. “We wanted to do something for the community to show our appreciation and the food pantry was in need, so it was a win-win.”