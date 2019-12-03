NIAGARA FALLS (TNS) — Joseph Neri of Niagara Falls faces charges that he stole a camping trailer from a town of Niagara storage facility in July and was found in a remote part of Allegany County.
Neri, 22, took the trailer July 28 and was found with the stolen trailer three days later in a remote part of Allegany County, according to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Joel Grundy. However, by not properly securing the trailer to his rental truck, Neri damaged the trailer so extensively the insurance carrier considered it a total loss, Grundy said.
Neri has been charged with third-degree grand larceny in Niagara County and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property in Allegany County.