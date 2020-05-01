ALFRED — Alfred University’s Art Force 5 is set to unveil its newest project: the Women’s Empowerment Draft, which will shine a spotlight on icons of the women’s rights movement.
The Women’s Empowerment Draft will be broadcast Sunday and Monday on the NFL Network. The draft will be shown at noon Sunday on NFL360, the NFL Network’s Emmy Award-winning series, and at 7 p.m. Monday on NFL Total Access.
The WED will highlight the lives of 32 historically significant and iconic women who have contributed to the women’s rights movement in the United States. The event marks this year’s 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
A portrait of each woman will adorn an NFL-style jersey, and the jerseys will be worn by 32 college students from across the country.
The pre-recorded production will present each student describing the life and contributions of the woman featured on their jersey — and since the students live in communities across the country, each of their jerseys highlight a woman from their particular region.
Alfred University alumnus and NFL creative director Trent Cooper (Class of 1992) produced the segments for the NFL Network, which will post coverage on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as well. Art Force 5 will edit a 30-minute WED video, which will be released on the Art Force 5 website at artforce5.com.
Cooper also directed Art Force 5’s tribute to Atlanta’s first African-American police force, which was featured on NFL 360.
Dan Napolitano, Art Force 5 founder and assistant dean of AU’s School of Art and Design, says the WED will feature at least a dozen Alfred students living around the country in addition to about 20 more students from U.S. colleges and universities that have joined the initiative.