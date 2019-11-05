BOLIVAR — Alfred State College architecture students unveiled the final product of their Community Visualization Study to more than 50 Bolivar residents Monday evening.
The presentation took place at Bolivar-Richburg Central School.
As a part of a senior-level Architecture Design Studio course, made possible through funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission, this project allowed students to work with and for a real client.
By focusing on principles like branding, placemaking and commerce, the students re-envisioned the community as a hub of economic and social self-sufficiency and self-reliance — concept dubbed as the “New American Rural” community.
Angela M. McKay, assistant director of economic development and planning for Allegany County, said the students presented their work, which included high-quality detailed renderings to illustrate their suggestions, in a way that looked at the village in four sectors or focus areas:
• Upper Main Street, which included structures like Café Jacob, the Dollar General and the historic Bolivar Hotel.
• Lower Main Street, extending from the intersections of Main and Wellsville streets to Olive Street, including structures like the Pioneer Oil Museum and the Bolivar Shop n’ Save.
• The former Hahn & Schaffner Pipe Company located to the west of Main Street, which the students reconceptualized as “Pioneer Point.” It is the current location of the second site of the Pioneer Oil Museum.
• The Southern Gateway to the village, which incorporated community spaces like the Moore Memorial Pool and Shaner Park.
McKay said, in each focus area, students provided design interventions that sought to facilitate increased community connectivity, walkability and promote community engagement. Suggestions related to the timing or phasing of the projects being proposed were also provided by the students and broken into short-term, intermediate and long-term categories.
The short-term projects included relatively simple additions — like adding trees and vegetation to Main Street, incorporating aesthetically pleasing streetlights and branded banners on Main Street, and commissioning a mural that reflects the community’s identity on the Boss Street facing side of Tru-Value Hardware.
McKay said other notable intermediate and long-term projects included the transformation of the Pioneer Oil Museum Hahn & Schaffner site into Pioneer Point, a destination that would include a new museum visitor center, mixed retail and dining; a new amphitheater for live outdoor music, meetings and lectures at the Moore Memorial Pool; and the development of a self-sustainable craft brewing operation called Bolivar Brewing Co.
“Community members were wowed by the dramatic changes proposed by the students,” McKay said, “leading some community members to ask, ‘When can we get started?’”
She said other residents were “cautiously optimistic,” while interested in exploring the practical means to obtain funding for and accomplish short-term projects before setting their sights on the long-term goals.
Bill Dean, professor of the design class, assured that all the work completed by the students over the course of this project is at the disposal of the community. A joint Town and Village Comprehensive Planning Committee, which released Bolivar’s first ever Strategic Plan for the community in August, will now use public feedback to integrate the students’ ideas into the community plan.
The complete electronic presentation of the final product will be made available to the town and village for public viewing, McKay said.