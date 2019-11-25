ST. BONAVENTURE — Nearly 200 area students organized into roughly 45 teams gathered in St. Bonaventure University’s Richter Center Saturday to compete in the eighth annual Dream It Do It (DIDI) 500.
The competition was created in 2012 by students in St. Bonaventure’s ENACTUS Club, and has since grown to include teams from 12 local school districts, as well as home-schooled students and girl scouts. Financial support is provided by several local businesses, such as Siemens, Cutco Corp., Napoleon Engineering, SolEpoxy and Eaton, which also provide engineers to assist the teams.
Each year of the competition, the students are tasked with building rubber band-powered cars using materials from a predetermined list. The teams are provided with a beginning budget of $100, and all materials must be purchased from a “store,” requiring the students to plan ahead and budget.
Finally, the groups must race the car and develop a marketing pitch to try to sell their design.
To prevent the students from being able to plan their vehicles too far in advance, each year some wrinkles are thrown in that require on-the-fly adaptation. Tristen Reid, an engineering physics major at St. Bonaventure, helped develop the latest challenge.
“The cars have to pull a coffee can filled with an amount of sand that they choose. They can’t make a trailer, they have to pull the actual coffee can itself,” Reid explained.
Linda Dodd-Nagel, a middle school math teacher at Allegany-Limestone Central School District, appreciates that students are encouraged to use math and science skills learned in the classroom in real world applications.
“Things that happen in the real workplace. What are they going to do? How are they going to work together? There’s obstacles in the real world,” said Dodd-Nagel. “It opens their eyes.”
SBU students do much of the planning, organizing and running of the event. They also add their own challenges meant to represent real-world manufacturing problems that the teams must cope with while they try to build their cars.
“The crews go on strike so only the project managers can work, and then we have a power outage, so there’s no talking between any of the team… and the other one we just came up with today is they can only work with one arm, so they have to put one arm inside their shirt and only use their left or right hand,” explained Matthew Majeski, a junior marketing major and vice president of ENACTUS.
Alana Chadwick, a freshman from Randolph participating with one of the Girl Scout teams, enjoys the challenges.
“It really helps with team building and getting closer with the girls. It helps with our problem solving and management of time,” Chadwick said.
Organizers of the event hope that the skills practiced here will help translate into future success.
Christine Otto, a Cutco employee who leads the Portville Girls in Manufacturing Club, believes important real-world lessons are being taught.
“This particular event … encompasses all those factors; the working together, the production, buying materials, assembling the car, then they have to market it and sell it and keep a budget,” Otto said. “I think it changes their confidence level, number one, they seem much more confident because they are actually designing and building something that actually runs. When you put them together as a team and they all have a various role, not only does it change and build new friendships… but it also empowers them to be creative.”
Jeremy Martin, director of engineering at Napoleon Engineering, hopes that the event opens the eyes of some local students to the possibilities of careers in science and manufacturing fields locally, emphasizing that the competition introduces a lot of the skills that engineers use on a daily basis — particularly problem solving.
“There’s jobs here in the area, that they don’t have to leave the area, whether you want to go to college and get a degree and have a career, or if you don’t want to go to college, there are options for everybody here in the Western New York area,” said Martin.
Otto, who in her work with Cutco helps organize student tours of the facility, agrees that showing young people that they don’t necessarily need to leave the region to find jobs in STEM fields is crucial.
“We’re trying to make students more aware that there are local positions, local jobs, and things that they can do career wise that aren’t just related to your standard college degree. there’s hands-on jobs available in the community.”
Evelyn Sabina, the program coordinator for Dream It Do It Western New York, hopes that events like the DIDI 500 will start local youths on a path that after their education is complete ultimately brings them back home.
“As the students are coming here, learning to design it, test it, build it, race it, sell it, and they’re learning … math skills, physics skills, teamwork, soft skills and so on. They’re meeting engineers, and a few of them have met people that they have actually interned with, they’ve gone on to college, and then they’re coming back and working in the area, which is exactly what we wanted, so it’s a full circle story,” Sabina said.