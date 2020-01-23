FILLMORE -- A Chautauqua County man is facing more than half a dozen felony charges for kidnapping, robbery and burglary following a pair of home invasions.
On Wednesday, Amity-based New York State Police charged Mark A. Sarama, 31, of Mayville, with second-degree kidnapping and two counts each of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery, all class B felonies; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, following a pair of incidents in the village in the early morning hours.
Troopers allege that Samara went into a residence on Emerald Street and struck a 90-year-old man with a handgun, rendering the victim unconscious.
The suspect discharged the weapon in the residence then stole a flat screen TV and cash. This was reported by the 90-year-old victim who contacted police and he was treated by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers said Sarama stole the pistol from another Emerald Street location where he was staying.
Then, Samara went to another Emerald Street residence and took a person from that home at gunpoint with the intention of taking the victim to an ATM for a cash withdrawal.
Troopers confronted Sarama outside the residence by the victim’s vehicle. Sarama allegedly resisted arrest, and troopers physically take him into custody.
However, Sarama soon overdosed on narcotics he had previously taken, troopers said, and Samara was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville for treatment. Sarama was released from the hospital and taken into police custody again.
Sarama was arraigned in the town of Hume Court and remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, $200,000 insurance company bond or $300,000 partially secured appearance bond. The felony hearing is scheduled for later in the month.
If found guilty, Samara faces 5 to 25 years for each of the class B violent felonies. The class C violent felony is punishable by 3.5 to 15 years in prison. The class E non-violent felony is punishable by up to 4 years in prison.