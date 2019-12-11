ANDOVER — Two culvert replacement projects totaling $1.4 million — one on Route 417 over Best Hollow Creek in the town of Andover and the other on Route 248 in the town of Independence — have been completed.
Both locations saw aging concrete structures replaced with modern precast concrete box culverts, which allow for more efficient water flow underneath each of the roadways, said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. These types of culverts help mitigate flooding and cut down on maintenance demands.
”Several devastating floods that have occurred in Allegany County in recent years have reminded us of how dangerous and disruptive these events can be to a community,” said state Sen. George Borrello. “These improvements will reduce the risk of flooding, enhancing public safety and the flow of commerce in the Southern Tier.”
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio added, “The completion of this project will allow for safer travel for our residents and visitors as winter weather approaches and will make roadways safer for businesses, medical transport, students and holiday travel.”