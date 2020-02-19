BUFFALO — Canisius College congratulates the following local students who made the fall 2019 dean’s list:
- Joey Williams, of Allegany, an integrated marketing communication major and member of the Class of 2021.
- Caroline Meleen, of Randolph, an animal behavior ecology and conservation major and member of the Class of 2023.
- Lucas Mehmel, of Olean, a computer science major and member of the Class of 2020.
- Lauren Schifley, of Allegany, an integrated marketing communication major and member of the Class of 2023.
- Sarah Batt, of Eldred, Pa., a biology major and member of the Class of 2021.
- Jackson Bright, of Olean, a communications major and member of the Class of 2020.
- Taylor North, of Olean, a Chemistry major and member of the Class of 2021.
Canisus College is one of 27 Jesuit colleges in the nation and the premier private college in Western New York.