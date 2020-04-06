The following local residents have been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester:
Mathew J. Waugh of Olean, University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyom.
Tina LeMaire of Cuba, SUNY Delhi, Delhi.
Sachita S. Barua of Olean, second honors, Clark Univerity, Worcester, Mass.
The following local residents have been named valedictorian:
Mallory Bliss of Olean, Rollins College, Orlando, Fla.
The following local residents graduated:
Tina LeMaire of Cuba, SUNY Delhi, Delhi, bachelor degree in nursing, Dec. 2019
Emily Fair of Hinsdale, Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa, Feb. 2020