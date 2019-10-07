BELFAST — A free workshop “Life after high school — support systems and having a plan” will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Wellspring Ministries, 5993 County Road 16.
This workshop provides parents or caregivers with information about support systems available to young adults after they leave high school. Participants learn about special education transition services, timelines, and Individualized Education Program development. The class will help you to create a plan for the future.
To reserve a spot, contact info@parentnetworkwny.org or (716) 332-4170. Childcare and transportation are not provided. Childcare stipends are available.