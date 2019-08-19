PORTVILLE — The Keynote Chorus is singing the praises of its new director as the members aim to begin rehearsal for their annual Christmas concert.
“We’re just so excited Shelley’s coming on board,” said board President Kay Shults. “It’s a new adventure … things are looking much better.”
The new director is Shelley Wright, well-known in the Bradford, Pa., area for her musical abilities — including choral directing, community theatre and musical competitions. She is a former music teacher at Bradford Area School District and currently teaches private voice and piano lessons. She has written and directed Kiwanis Kapers for the last 12 years and has planned events like “World of Music” for Wrights Music Shed.
The chorus had been looking for a new director since May, replacing Jessica Leary.
“We were kind of discouraged there for a while,” Shults said. “When we didn’t get any responses we started beating the bushes ... five or six people in the chorus asked people they knew and gave leads to the search committee.”
While Wright was familiar with the chorus and many of its members are from the Bradford area, she hadn’t considered directing until she was approached by a member.
The chorus ended up with three serious candidates to consider, and Wright was chosen not only for her qualifications, but for her energy, excitement and what she wants to bring to the chorus.
While she doesn’t start until the chorus begins rehearsals next month, Wright has put some thought into what she sees as Keynote’s new chapter under their fifth director in their 30-plus years of entertaining local audiences.
Wright plans on continuing with the two main concerts, one in December and one in June. Those concerts will continue at the Portville Central School high school auditorium — which was in doubt this past spring due to renovations planned by the school district, including construction of a balcony in the auditorium.
“We’ve discussed taking care of (the move) in the future as well,” Shults said in May. “The problem with that is that you can’t make all these changes at the same time … we decided to hang on.”
The chorus is also planning on continuing the concerts they perform in the community. They perform at Eden Heights before each major concert, and usually perform in at least two area churches. They have also sang the national anthem at an Olean Oilers baseball game, the Taste of Olean and the Olean General Hospital Foundation’s Strawberry Festival.
“We practice all that time — we want to sing as much as we can,” Wright said.
While their search for director is over, Keynote Chorus is still looking for new members. The chorus currently has around 30 active members, down from 75 a few years ago.
“I think kids benefit a lot being in an adult choir, singing with the older folks when they’re young like that,” Shults said, having sung in a choir since she was 10. “I really think I got a lot of valuable experience singing with older folks. They sing differently, and for young kids, they realize when they come and see us that we have a lot of fun too.”
Most importantly Wright said, she wants the members to have fun and build deep friendships and camaraderie.
That fun will begin on Sept. 10 for anyone who would like to sing. There are no auditions and rehearsal lasts from 6:45 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Portville Central School high school music room.