WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial Hospital invites the community to “Give Where You Live” by joining the #GivingTuesday movement and making a gift that will help your community hospital continue its mission to provide our patients with the highest quality healthcare.
A global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, is this week.
“The Giving Tuesday goal at Jones Memorial is $50,000,” said Jodi Pearson, foundation coordinator at Jones Memorial. “We have earmarked these funds to enhance our surgical services department with equipment that will support our new surgeon, Dr. Du Nguyen, who has expanded the procedures available locally.”
Donors may make a gift online at jones.urmc.edu or by contacting Jodi Pearson at (585) 596-2053 or emailing her at pearsonj@jmhny.org. Gifts may be mailed to Jones Memorial Hospital Foundation, 191 N. Main St., Wellsville, N.Y., 14895.