ROCHESTER — The six UR Medicine hospitals— including Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville — have earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation.
The rating demonstrates continuous compliance with performance standards.
This is the first time multiple UR Medicine facilities were examined as part of the same survey, as one system, a request made by the University of Rochester Medical Center to The Joint Commission to better compare quality and safety across its Upstate New York network.
UR Medicine includes Strong Memorial, Highland, F.F. Thompson, Noyes Memorial, St. James and Jones hospitals.
“The Joint Commission’s process involves in-person, onsite inspections at each facility, with extensive examination of hundreds of measures that assess our safety and quality,” said Dr. Robert J. Panzer, chief quality officer of URMC and Strong Memorial. “That rigorous process provides us with an independent evaluation that is respected across the health care industry.”