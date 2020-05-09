Jamestown Community College’s annual Scholars Day, conducted virtually this year, is celebrating academic research and creative activity among students.
Video entries representing honors program coursework, capstone courses, field placements and internships, research, and applied learning were considered for inclusion in the event. The showcase can be accessed on JCC’s YouTube channel through sunyjcc.edu.
Charles Sisson of Jamestown was awarded first place for his presentation. “The Economics of Migration.”
Joana Leamon of Silver Creek earned second place for “Anna Howard Shaw: A Breakthrough Woman in the Shadow of Fame” and
third place went to Olivia Clamp of Jamestown earned third place for “Best Practices for Working with Students with Autism.”
Other submissions included:
- “Peer Based Learning for English Language Learners” by Ginna Hensel of Great Valley
- “The Impact of Traveling Abroad Young” by Kaura Chahal of Olean
- · “Food Deserts and the JCC Community” by Veronica Ferry of Olean and Ben Reynolds of Ashville, as well as Kristina Nesterova of Kansk, Russia and Elijah Rutenber of Warren, Pa.
- “Education on Voting” by Paige Tingley of Hinsdale
- “The Risk of Opportunistic Infections” by Yaritza Iglesias-Carpena of Jamestown
- “Palestine, the Land of the Poem; Palestinians, the Poetry of the Land” by Carolyn Krenzel of Olean, Tanisha Sprester of Allegany and Madison Mott of Fredonia
- “Palestine, the Land of the Poem; Palestinians, the Poetry of the Land” by Olivia Brooks of Little Valley, Cassandra Kelly of South Dayton, and Hannah Sholl and Meghan Siperek of Lakewood.