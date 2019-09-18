OLEAN — The area is approaching the time of year when the peepers come out — leaf peepers.
Both locals and tourists hit New York state roads during the fall season in order to appreciate the burnt orange, flame red and deep yellow of the local trees against the bright blue of the sky.
The I LOVE NY Foliage Report, issued by Empire State Development, which, according to its website, is based on reports “obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend.” The reports include color changes in the Adirondacks, Catskills, Capital-Saratoga, Central New York, Greater Niagara, Hudson Valley and Thousand Islands-Seaway regions.
There is also a color-coded map of New York state that illustrates the regions with the range of color that can be seen or expected during the upcoming week.
While no report was issued for the Chautauqua-Allegheny Region on Sept. 12, several areas have begun reporting leaf conditions:
- In Central New York, Oneida County in Utica anticipated up to 10% color changes with emerging yellow and orange hues.
In the Greater Niagara region, they looked for up to 10% color change in Orleans County
- last weekend, with fall colors of average brilliance.
See the new map and report released today, and every Wednesday afternoon throughout the season, at www.iloveny.com/things-to-do/fall/foliage-report/ or by calling (800) 225-5697.
In Olean’s backyard is on of New York’s largest state parks, Allegany State Park. With its scenic trails and beautiful lakes, there are a lot of opportunities to check out the fall foliage at the park.
Home to three beautiful waterfalls on the Genesee River that are set as a backdrop to the colorful leaves covering the hills is Letchworth Park.
Called the “Grand Canyon of the East” the park was voted the Best Attraction in New York State in 2017 and in 2015, the USA TODAY Readers’ Choice Award for Best State Park nationwide.
Autumn beauty is also abundant in the natural landscape of the Cattaraugus-Allegheny region with its abundant trees on rural roads with nothing to inhibit the view.
Other popular sites in the area for leaf peeping include: Sprague’s Maple Farm; Pfeiffer Nature Center’s meadow and hilltop locations; Griffis Sculpture Park; Sky High Adventure Park; Little Rock City; Nannen Arboretum; and Rock City Park.
The region also offers a myriad choice of outdoor activities to stop and enjoy during leaf peeping excursions. Hiking in the hills on the Allegany River Trail, Pat McGee Trail or the Amish Trail; visiting nature centers; enjoying the food and crafts at local fall and harvest festivals are all ways to get the most out of the Fall season.
For those leaf peepers who carry a camera or a smartphone, Empire State Development reports on their website that each week, “one outstanding New York state fall foliage photo posted using the #NYLovesFall hashtag will be selected and shared on the I LOVE NY Instagram” site.
The importance of the economic benefits of leaf-peepers is obvious as, according to his website, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration has spent much of the state’s $50 million annual advertising budget promoting its tourism market.
This investment seems to be a success as “tourism went from being New York state’s fourth-largest industry to its third-largest in the past year, accounting for one in 10 jobs in the state,” according to the latest available annual report, in 2016-2017, by the Empire State Development.
SO, HOW WILL the colors be this autumn?
According to SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, “Temperature, light, and water supply have an influence on the degree and the duration of fall color. Low temperatures above freezing will favor anthocyanin formation producing bright reds in maples. However, early frost will weaken the brilliant red color.”
Dan Kelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, said the seven-day forecast for the Olean area includes highs in the low to mid-70s throughout the week and “warming up to 80s Saturday and Sunday and then back to the low to mid-70s through Tuesday.”
Looking through the end of September, there is a good chance that the area will feel warmer than usual — Kelly says there is a 65% chance of above normal temperatures through Sept. 26 and 55% chance through Sept. 30.
“Rainy and/or overcast days tend to increase the intensity of fall colors,” according to the SUNY ESF.
The long-range forecast for precipitation gives about an even chance of rain throughout the three categories. Kelly reports there is a 35% chance of above normal precipitation through the end of the month, meaning the percentage is about the same for below normal and near normal precipitation.
“It stays dry until Sunday, when there’s a 50% chance of rain, 30% Monday,” Kelly said.
Oftentimes, high winds wreak havoc on the leaves that remain on trees after their color peaks. That won’t be an issue this week as the leaves continue to change color.
“We only go out seven days for the wind,” Kelly said. “Through this weekend, it doesn’t look like much. We’ll have winds gusting to 20 (mph) on Monday.”