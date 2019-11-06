BELMONT — The Cornell Cooperative Extension in Allegany County, the county Soil & Water Conservation Service and Natural Resource Conservation Service will host a program in irrigation for vegetable and berry growers Nov. 20 at Off Duty Inc. in Belmont.
Steve Reiners, professor and chair of the Horticulture Section of Cornell University’s School of Integrative Plant Science, and Liz Madison from Empire Drip Supply will be the presenters.
Pre-registration is required by Nov. 18. The cost $10 per person. Make checks payable to: CCE Allegany County and mail to Lynn Bliven, CCE Allegany County, 5435A County Road 48, Belmont, N.Y., 14813. Make phone reservations at (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 or email reservations to lao3@cornell.edu.