HOUGHTON — Houghton College received a record-breaking $1.178 million in gifts from 2,368 supporters during its annual One Day Giving Challenge on April 17.
Gifts will support student scholarships, capital projects, and academic and co-curricular student experiences.
“As I think about the results of our One Day Giving Challenge," said Houghton College president Shirley A. Mullen, "what’s most inspiring to me is that, in the midst of this strange and disruptive time, when we are far from one another, so many friends, alumni, students, parents, faculty and staff chose to come together to support Houghton."
She called the fundraising number "a powerful testimony" to how Houghton shapes its graduates.
"It is a reminder once again of the privilege of being part of a vibrant Houghton community that extends around the globe,” she said.
The success of the day was in part thanks to two giving challenges made possible by generous donors: a dollar-for-dollar matching challenge gift up to $285,000 for gifts to the Student Scholarship Fund, as well as an additional $260,000 available if Houghton reached a threshold of 1,883 donors during the 24-hour period.
Additionally, a class challenge encouraged alumni to compete for the most donors with a prize of a $25,000 endowed scholarship in the winning class’s name. Houghton’s newest alumni came together with the most donors to create The Class of 2019 Scholarship, an endowed scholarship that will perpetually provide student scholarships with the opportunity for growth through the years.
A social media push highlighted the importance of the One Day Giving Challenge, which reaches the extended Houghton community. Students, although scattered across the country, shared photos and videos via social media and demonstrated the direct impact of donations.
The total $1,178,115 donated on the day counts toward Houghton’s comprehensive campaign, IMPACT: The Campaign for Greater Houghton.
IMPACT is a $70 million campaign focused on increasing access and affordability through student scholarships; strategic capital projects, including the renovation of the Paine Center for Science; and investment in academic and co-curricular experiences such as first-year honors programs and Houghton College’s extension sites in Buffalo and Utica.
Houghton’s Student Scholarship Fund enables students from 31 states and 39 countries to attend the college, where 99% of students receive financial aid.
More on the fundraising can be found at visit www.houghton.edu/lp/one-day-giving-challenge-final.