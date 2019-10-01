HOUGHTON — As part of its annual homecoming festivities, Houghton College will host a public panel Friday titled “Alzheimer’s: Our Nation’s Next Epidemic.”
This event will feature a plenary address by Bob Van Dyk, a Houghton graduate and president and CEO of Van Dyk Health Care, followed by response and dialogue from a panel of local Alzheimer’s experts. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Cathy Freytag, associate dean of the faculty and education professor at Houghton.
The panel will include: Dr. Vaijayantee Belle, a neuroloisgt with Olean General Hospital; Katie Keith Badeau, director of care consultation for the Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter; and Dr. Paul Martino, professor of biochemistry at Houghton.
Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder diagnosed in more than three million individuals each year. The panelists will discuss what we know about this aggressive disease and what research has been done into potential treatments.
The event is open to the public and set for 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Recital Hall in the Center for the Arts on Houghton’s campus. Following the plenary address and responses from panelists, the floor will be open for questions from the audience.