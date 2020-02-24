HOUGHTON — Business students at Houghton College are once again offering free income tax preparation to qualifying Allegany County residents.
The college’s business department, in conjunction with United Way of Allegany County, offers tax preparation through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Anyone with low to moderate income (generally a return income less than $54,000) are eligible.
Student volunteers have passed online tests through the IRS for certification to prepare returns and file them electronically. For those eligible, they offer help with special credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit.
Houghton College students are preparing returns on Wednesday evenings through April 1 (with the exception of March 4) in Room 303 of the college library.
To schedule an appointment, dial 211 or (800) 346-2211 (the United Way Help Line) and ask for a VITA tax preparation appointment at Houghton College. For additional information, email Elianna Chroniger at elianna.chroniger@houghton.edu.