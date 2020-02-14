HOUGHTON — Houghton Academy will host its first Prospective Students' Day of the spring term on Monday for students entering grades 6-12 for the 2020-21 school year.
The day will run from 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Prospective Students' Day gives students the chance to experience a normal school day at Houghton Academy. Whether their child is attending the day-long class visitation or not, parents are invited to a forum from 2:30 to 3 p.m. with the Academy's academic and admission officers.
To RSVP or for more information, call Houghton Academy at (585) 567-8115 or email admissions@houghton.academy.