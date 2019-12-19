WELLSVILLE — The Hope Center will be providing free gifts for children during a second holiday open house and books giveaway which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 4194 Bolivar Road.
The event aims to aid in promoting reading during the holidays and the ministry's free reading assistance outreach for children and adults. Both children's and some adult books will be available.
Reading assistance for children and adults, including those struggling with dyslexia, is provided by appointment only during the Center's regular open hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, along with 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Additional hours are anticipated as the organization's volunteer base increases.
Further information is available at facebook.com/HopeCenterAlleganyCounty; bps461@msn.com or (484) 435-0503.