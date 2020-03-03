WELLSVILLE — The Hope Center is joining March is National Reading Month activities that will highlight services and awareness throughout Allegany County.
They will highlight its free reading assistance for children and adults, including those with dyslexia; weekly children book giveaways; awareness seminars on dyslexia and other reading issues; and how churches and other organizations can join together in true collaborations to do more in their communities with less cost and efforts. It also is promoting awareness and use of community libraries throughout Allegany County.
The children's book giveaways will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 7, 14 and 21. Children must attend in person and each will be allowed five selections of new and gently-used books. A few adult books also will be available.
On March 28, a seminar will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to help parents, caregivers and others recognize symptoms of dyslexia and other reading issues. The Center offers reading assistance for children and adults, by appointment only, on Saturday mornings and Tuesday afternoons.
A new seminar also has been scheduled at two different times, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
This presentation will combine DVDs and discussion to help equip churches, government and human services agencies and interested individuals on how to develop true collaborations that expand resources to address needs of individuals and families while, at the same time, reducing costs of providing services.
Advance registration is required for limited seating for the seminars and may be made with Casey Jones, Hope Center planning group chair, at bps461@msn.com or (484) 435-0503.