WELLSVILLE — The Hope Center, an outreach ministry of the Mission Genesee Valley coalition of churches, encourages the free viewing this weekend of "Jesus," filmed at the Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pa.
Casey Jones, Hope Center planning group chair, said the film is available through Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) from Good Friday through Easter Sunday via computer connections and cell phone apps, along with specific times on TBN cable.
Viewing information, including a movie trailer, is available at www.JesusEvent.com.