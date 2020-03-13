WELLSVILLE — The Hope Center, a community outreach ministry of Allegany County churches and Christian organizations, has canceled the remainder of its March schedule, effective immediately, as a precaution against spread of the coronavirus.
The facility had been marking March as National Reading Months, with children book giveaways on Saturdays, March 14 and 21; a seminar on dyslexia and other reading issues on March 28; and a workshop on March 23 and March 31, on how churches and other organizations can build true collaborations that maximum community impact with less effort.
Casey Jones, Hope Center Planning Group chair, said the decision was made due to the fast-moving expansion of the coronavirus situation and the desire to safeguard Center users and volunteers from any unexpected outbreaks in the area.
Activities being curtailed are expected to be worked into schedules for future months.
In April, its focus is on abuse of alcohol, drugs and other substances, May on mental health, and June on general prevention, particularly as it relates to children, families and summer activities.
The Hope Center, a Weather Ready Nation Ambassador for National Weather Center alerts and other weather-related information on its Facebook page, also has been posting information related to the coronavirus since the beginning of the month. These will continue, Jones said.
He also noted that information and referral assistance for individuals and families will continue by contacting him at bps461@msn.com or (484) 435-0503. Further information and updates are available at www.facebook.com/HopeCenterAlleganyCounty.