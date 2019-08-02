HUME — High winds Thursday caused the pilots of two hot air balloons to lose control, causing injuries when the balloons experienced hard landings.
New York State Police in Amity responded to the two accidents, which both occurred in Hume, according to police records. They were dispatched via Allegany County 911 at 7:48 p.m. to the first accident in a field off Mills Mills Road.
Police said the first hot air balloon contained the pilot with eight passengers, one of whom was injured. That passenger reportedly suffered a leg injury and was transported by Fillmore EMS to Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.
The second hot air balloon accident occurred at an unreported time off County Road 23 and contained the pilot with four passengers. Two passengers were ejected from the basket and reportedly suffered minor head injuries. They were also transported by Fillmore EMS to Wyoming County Community Hospital.
According to the pilots of both balloons, a thermal uplift was caused by the high winds, police reported. The pilots both reduced their throttles in order to maintain proper elevation but when the thermal uplift ceased, it caused them to lose control and experience hard landings.
The worst hot air ballon accident to date in the United States occurred in Texas in 2016, which killed 16 people. The accident resulted in the introduction of the Commercial Balloon Pilot Safety Act of 2017, which was approved by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 3, 2018, as attached to an amendment that allowed commercial hot air balloon pilots to undergo medical examinations. The bill has not been signed into law and there remains no oversight for private pilots.