BELMONT — An Allegany County legislator, Alfred Republican Brooke Harris, was named president of the InterCounty Association of Western New York last month.
Harris was first elected to the Allegany County Legislature from District V in 2018 and has served as an Allegany County representative to InterCounty Association since then. Harris serves on the county’s personnel, public safety, resource management and budget committees.
Curt Crandall, chairman of the Allegany County Board of Legislators, congratulated Harris on taking the new responsibility.
“When I am asked what Allegany County can do about any particular issue, my answer is that we are not alone, we have InterCounty which is 19 counties strong,” he said. “Brooke will do an excellent job in leading this group and carrying our concerns to Albany.”
The group of 19 Western New York counties serves its members by providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information relative to local government. Consideration is given to problems of mutual interest and support of policies and programs of common interest.
“I expect the organization will benefit from the combined memberships interest in representing county constituents and the leadership Mr. Harris will undoubtedly provide,” said Crandall.
InterCounty Association of WNY will meet next on Jan. 29 at the New York Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Albany.