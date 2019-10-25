WELLSVILLE — The harvest is in and the cooks are at hard at work preparing a luscious dinner for Saturday at Grace United Church.
On Saturday, October 26th at 6 pm, Grace United Church is hosting their annual Harvest Dinner.
Dine by candlelight on roasted ham, scalloped potatoes, locally grown squash, green beans, coleslaw, freshly baked bread and relish trays topped off with homemade apple or pumpkin pie.
The dinner begins at 6 p.m.
There will also be live music by pianist Jim Knapp and a bazaar table filled with handmade crafts and goodies.
Tickets are $12 and reservations can be made by calling the church at (585) 593-5015. If no one answers, leave a message and tickets will be saved for you.
Proceeds of the dinner will be used to further the missions of the church, including the work done at the Grace United Mission Center. The Center, located at 99 Maple Ave., houses the Community Kitchen, Youth for Christ, Directions in Independent Living, The Starlight Theatre Company and Genesee Valley Media Studios.