ANGELICA — Chester A. Gosper IV, a lifelong Allegany County and Angelica resident, is a candidate for Allegany County coroner.
“My family has lived in Allegany County for generations,” he said. “I was born and raised in the Angelica/West Almond area, on a dairy farm. I started work at the age of 13, at the American House & Hotel; the former Six-S Restaurant; and the Belvidere; and simultaneously as a bank teller, at Maple City Savings in Hornell.”
After graduating from the former Angelica Central School, class of 1990, Gosper studied accounting at Alfred State College.
A few years later, after being asked to join the funeral business, he obtained a degree in mortuary science from the Simmons Institute of Funeral Service, in Syracuse. His apprentice work was completed at the Brown & Powers Funeral Homes.
“In 1999, we opened a third funeral home in Angelica and four years later, I was made a partner,” he said “I have owned the enterprise since 2009.”
Gosper believes his 23 years of service as a licensed funeral director, and his strong roots in the community, qualifies him to serve as coroner — “and I would be proud to do so.”
He may be contacted at cgosp4@yahoo.com; (585) 466-3928; or P.O. Box 155, Angelica, N.Y., 14709.