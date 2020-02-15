BELMONT — Two sixth-graders at Genesee Valley Central School were on a mission.
Tristan Metatos and Whitney Young, along with other members of the Elementary Student Council, were charged by their advisor, Cynthia Emrich, to come up with a creative idea for their first service project.
Tristan and Whitney presented a proposal based on their discovery that socks and undergarments are the least donated clothing items — and the most needed — by clothing shelters.
Thus, the Genesee Valley Elementary Student Council’s Sock Drive was born.
“I originally thought that maybe we’d get 200 pairs of socks,” Emrich said. “But it exploded beyond my wildest dreams. After just the second week we were already up to 641 pairs.”
The Sock Drive turned into a friendly competition between grades Pre-K3 through sixth with the winning grade to receive special recognition and a “sweet treat.”
Running from Jan. 13 to Feb. 13, the sock drive concluded with a presentation at the annual Elementary School Valentine’s Dance on Thursday.
At the dance, fifth grader Addison Bradt and sixth grader Whitney Young, co-presidents of the Elementary Student Council, announced the final total of 1,257 pairs of socks.
All 10 student council representatives shared in announcing the winning class who donated the most, third grade with 294 pairs.
“We wanted to help the homeless and needy to be warmer during these cold winter months,” said Addison. “I am thankful to be part of GV’s student council because I want to make a difference.”
“The Sock Drive is one small way that we can change the world for the better,” agreed sixth grader Logan Rice.
The socks will be donated to Wellspring Ministries; Healing Waters youth center; Genesee Valley’s nurse’s office; and other local organizations and individual families.