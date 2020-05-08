OLEAN — The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women is in the midst of its third annual Mother’s Day campaign.
As the fund prepares to award five individual grants in 2020, it is seeking support to continue expanding its reach. Fund officials are appealing to donors during the Mother’s Day Campaign, to honor and remember women who have made a difference in their lives, by making a donation.
The goals of the Fund for Women are to:
- Establish an endowed fund that will support the vision and mission of ACC FFW.
- Award individual and agency grants, on an annual basis, in direct proportion to our endowment, through a thorough review of applications.
- Promote philanthropy by and for women.
For each donation, a daffodil bulb will be planted in a community garden. The 2019 garden was planted at the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville.
Donations may be made online at accffw.org/donate-now or by mail at ACC FFW, c/o CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760.