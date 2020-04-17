ALFRED — Since March 23, Alfred State College students have continued their educations on the web, with learning transitioning from hands-on to online.
To help ease students’ transition to online learning, Alfred State has taken a number of steps, including:
- Hosting live online learning training sessions.
- Providing laptops to dozens of students.
- Ensuring that Student Success Center professionals are able to provide assistance through online support such as teleconferencing and email.
- Maintaining an FAQ with advice for free internet, technical support, academic advising contacts, tutorial assistance, financial aid counseling, and more.
While most students moved back home after spring break, those facing financial or technology hardships have been allowed to remain on campus while also practicing social distancing.
To assist the 51 students who chose to remain on campus, one of the college’s dining locations named Alfie’s has expanded its menu to accommodate these students’ dietary preferences and provide an even wider array of meal options tailored to the tastes of the limited campus population.
Another way that Alfred State is helping students who are facing coronavirus-related hardships is by launching the Support Our Students (SOS) Emergency Fund, which helps with technology needs, food insecurity, and financial concerns, and aims to allow students the opportunity to continue their education. Donations can be made online by visiting AlfredState.edu/give.
To keep students, employees, and the community informed and up to date, Alfred State has created a COVID-19 web page, which includes an FAQ section that addresses many common questions related to academics, student services, student support, and tributes to loved ones who are casualties of the virus at AlfredState.edu/COVID-19.