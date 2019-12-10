FRIENDSHIP — For the first time ever, Friendship Central School had a student accepted to and participate in the New York State School Music Association All-State Choir (NYSSMA).
Senior Evan Bogart traveled to Rochester and, after rehearsing for several days, performed in concert with the All-State Choir on Sunday in the Eastman School of Music Concert Hall.
Students are selected based upon their audition the previous spring at a NYSSMA Solo Fest, where Evan scored a perfect 100 on a level 6 NYSSMA solo. NYSSMA All-State is an “all-star team” of the very best, most accomplished singers and players in all of New York state. These students, through individual practice, prepare their music for the concert and then join other musicians from all across the state, along with their guest conductors, to rehearse together to prepare for the concert performances.
Evan has participated in solo festivals, All-County and area All-State Festivals since seventh grade, and has sung with the Buffalo Philharmonic, as part of the Philharmonic Chorus, in a performance of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana.” He plans to major in music performance in college.