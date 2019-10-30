SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Kaily M. Stewart graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Stewart is the daughter of Chiffon M. Stewart of Friendship. A 2017 graduate of Friendship Central School, she earned an associate degree in 2018 from Ohio Technical College of Cleveland.