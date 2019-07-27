BURNS — No names have been released in a one-vehicle accident that resulted in the deaths of four of the five occupants in the vehicle, including the driver.
New York State Police Amity and Troop E responded at approximately 4:32 a.m. Saturday to the one-vehicle collision in the town of Burns in Allegany County.
Their investigation determined that the vehicle, with a driver and four passengers, was traveling eastbound on County Route 13C when it failed to stop for a stop sign at the T-intersection with County Route 13. The vehicle reportedly traveled through the intersection, struck an earth embankment and then hit a tree.
One of the passengers was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and reportedly is in stable condition. The driver and the other three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.
The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted in the investigation of the crash, which is still ongoing.