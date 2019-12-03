Food and coat drive Wednesday in Wellsville
WELLSVILLE — WPIG 95.7FM, in collaboration with ACCORD Corp., are teaming up on the Food Bank and Coat Drive event.
Those interested in donating non-perishable food items and/or new or gently used coats can bring them from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Riverwalk Plaza in Wellsville. Items collected will be distributed to local community members in need during this holiday season.
For more information, contact Melissa Payne with ACCORD at (585) 268-7605 ext. 1401 or mpayne@accordcorp.org.