RUSHFORD — If you’ve lived around the Allegany or Cattaraugus County area for any length of time, you may know that for Labor Day celebrations, Rushford does it right.
For 111 years, since 1908, Rushford has hosted it’s Labor Day weekend celebration, much to the delight of anyone who has attended just one of the many events going on — fireworks, demonstrations, lots of food, live concerts — and of course, the iconic Labor Day parade, which is full of tradition in its own right.
Another iconic Labor Day weekend event and crowd favorite is Rushford Fire Department’s demolition derby.
Darren Morgan of Rushford, a seven-year-member of the Rushford Fire Department and three-year-chairman for the derby, said the car-focused event has been a traditional way for about 1,000 area residents to begin their Labor Day celebrations since 1978.
At 12:45 p.m., 15 minutes prior to the start of the demolition derby at 1 p.m. Saturday, will be the 10-minute-long Power Wheels demolition derby. It attracts about 20 children drivers and has been a favorite with the crowd for the last seven or eight years, according to Morgan.
A difference this year is the addition, after several years without it, of the Powder Puff heat. According to Morgan, the demo used to host a Powder Puff, but it wasn’t really competitive as the 4 and 6-cylinder cars were in the same heat as 8-cylinders.
There had been recent talk about holding it again.
“A lot of women the last couple years, by word-of-mouth, wanted to have one again,” Morgan said. “We used to have one years ago.”
When asked why the department decided to go for it this year, he said it was time. A lot of women seemed interested, and “it gives women the opportunity to partake in something that they may be a little hesitant about if it’s their first year,” Morgan explained. There may be other reasons women may not want to participate in a demolition derby requiring more than one heat or against more aggressive drivers.
Morgan said organizers, while they have no idea since it’s the first year in a long time, hope for 10 cars and drivers in the “run and done” demo. Morgan explained that vans and trucks typically “run and done” as well, participating in just one feature demo for the evening.
“They get one run at it,” Morgan said. “We try to keep them in their own specific classes.”
The demolition derby is not only a crowd favorite, but with purses ranging from $300 to $1,500, competitive, local demolition drivers look forward to the annual event too.
“The last two years we’ve been between 65 and 80 drivers,” Morgan said. He’d like to see that number increase to about 100, where it was 15 or 20 years ago. The fire department has made improvements to get competitors to come to the track – this year Josh Decker, an announcer and promoter from the Binghamton area, will be on the mic.
“He runs a lot of shows,” Morgan said. “He promotes and runs big shows across the Northeast.”
The fire department has also increased the prize money they’ve offered previously. The top prize was just increased by $250 (from $1,250) two weeks ago, according to Morgan.
Entry fee is $35 for a car and driver; $15 for an extra car; and a pit pass will cost $25. Registration lasts from 7:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday with the demolition derby dropping the green flag at 1 p.m.
THE DERBY is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser of the year, according to Morgan, and the proceeds support their training needs, equipment and allows them to update their gear, a legal necessity.
It takes a core group of seven organizers to do the legwork necessary to pull off the event. In March each year, they meet with organizers from the demos in Belfast and Cuba, so that their rules are “somewhat the same,” according to Morgan.
Internally within the department, they start work in May or June to get sponsorships, prepare application forms and rules, handle marketing on social media, and other logistics that an event the size of the demolition derby entails.
The day of the event, all the members come out, as it takes about 50 volunteers to prepare the chicken barbecue; sell tickets; EMS availability on scene; derby officials and a myriad of other duties.
“Lately we’ve been leaning on neighboring departments to help out,” Morgan said. “The last couple of years, in order to keep the ball rolling so we could keep the demo going without having to respond to something, we’ve gotten assistance on-scene and on-calls from the fire departments in Farmersville, Centerville, Belfast Fire and Rescue and Fillmore Rescue.”
Morgan was also thankful for the help from Dave Cavelli for his sound technician capabilities.
“The guy knows his sound system,” Morgan said. “He comes in and sets it up for us. It made a big difference last year.” Cavelli also keeps things moving along, playing music during the heats and entertaining the crowd.
OTHER EVENTS held throughout the three-day celebration are as follows. Unless indicated, all events are in Legion Park.
SATURDAY
- 11 a.m. — WNY Mercy Flight demonstration; firemen’s chicken barbecue; Rushford Central Alumni Association picnic until 2 p.m. in the Pavilion; Rushford Historical Society basket raffle; and arts, crafts and vendor exhibits.
- 12:45 p.m. — Children’s Power Wheels demolition derby
- 1 p.m. — Rushford Fireman’s demolition derby, and garden tractor pull.
- 2 p.m. — Nickle City reptile and exotic animals.
- 5 p.m. — Rushford Concert Band in the Pavilion.
- 7:30 p.m. — Diggin’ Roots Band in the Grandstand and Nip & Tuck in the Pavilion.
- 10 p.m. — Rushford fireworks.
SUNDAY
- 9 a.m. — GVATC’s antique tractor pull.
- Noon — Kids activities include Rushford Rocks rock hunt where kids can search for painted rocks secreted around the park to win prizes; Fireman’s demonstration of an up-close tour of the fire truck; Child ID; and arts, crafts and vendor exhibits.
- 1 p.m. — M&T Bank school supply giveaway and Kids Pedal Pulls in the Pavilion.
- 2 p.m. — Panloco Steel Drum Band.
- 7 p.m. — Community church service at Rushford Baptist Church.
MONDAY
- 10:30 a.m. — Rushford Labor Day parade “Celebrating the Seasons” on Main Street where floats, new and antique cars and tractors, trailers, bicycles, walkers, fire departments and rescue squads march through the village from the former Rushford Elementary School grounds. Marching bands and musical groups will also entertain the parade crowds, as will horses and other large animals.
- 11 a.m. — Arts, crafts and vendor exhibits.
- 11:30 a.m. — Beef on weck at the Grange
- Noon — CRCS Junior class chicken barbecue.
- 1 p.m. — Classic Car Show; horse pulls; The Burkharts on the Main Stage; and volleyball tournament.
- 3:30 p.m. — Cow muffin bingo.
- 5 p.m. — Rushford Concert Band in the Pavilion.
- 6:30 p.m. — Zoar on the Main Stage.
- 9 p.m. — Fireworks.