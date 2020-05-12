FILLMORE — Fillmore Central School announced that Andrew Hotchkiss is the valedictorian and that Levi Webb is the salutatorian of the Class of 2020.
Andrew is the son of Shawn and Karen Hotchkiss. Levi is the son of Matt and Betsy Webb.
Andrew leads the class with a 96.46 unweighted average. Andrew has participated in the pre-engineering program at the Belmont CTE Center for the past two years. In high school Andrew has participated in Trap Club, band, choir, and All County Choir. Andrew was also selected as the Bausch and Lomb Science Award winner, Standard Bearer and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Andrew is planning on continuing his education at Houghton College in the fall.
Levi earned the salutatorian honor with a 95.48 unweighted average. Levi has taken advantage of the numerous college classes offered at Fillmore and will graduate with over 40 college credits. Levi is a member of the National Honor Society.
Levi currently serves as class president and is a member of the High School Awards Committee. He has also been a member of student council, band, choir, Scholastic Challenge, FROGS and participated in several drama productions. In the community Levi has worked with the local food pantry and Red Cross blood drives.
Levi has been a captain of the soccer, basketball and tennis teams. He has had numerous all-star selections in all of these sports. He was also the recipient of the IAABO scholarship given by the local basketball referees.
Levi also plans to continue his education at Houghton College in the fall.