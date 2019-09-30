FRIENDSHIP — Festival goers hope to find themselves in a cheesy situation Saturday, as the sixth annual Friendship Cheese Festival celebrates the town of Friendship and the cheese that is made at the Saputo Cheese plant in town.
About 50 vendors will fill the streets and the high school with all manner of food and entertainment for the hundreds of people that are expected in the village.
Friendship Hardware, a popular spot for dining in the village according to the comments on their Facebook page, will be serving beer brats and German potato salad. Also popular is Sortore’s chicken barbecue, who will be back serving hungry patrons.
“All the classes from our school will be selling food and goodies all day, from popcorn to hot dogs and hamburgers and apple cider slushes,” said Megan Solomon, festival chairperson.
The Friendship American Legion will be serving beverages starting at 11 a.m. in Phoenix Alley for those in the crowd that build up a thirst.
The popular car show will again line Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where the WPIG radio station will be broadcasting live.
A petting zoo with animals from local farms will keep youngsters entertained, as will the pups from Joyful Rescues, a local animal rescue organization.
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office will have deputies available to provide child identifications.
Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available for purchase behind the school, weather permitting.
There will also be a clothing giveaway in the school cafeteria hosted by the United Church of Friendship.
Raffles will be available, including one for a 50-inch flat screen TV, the winner of which will be drawn at the festival at 3 p.m. The Holly Historical Society will also have a basket raffle and an antique sale.
The festival will end with live music at the legion starting at 5 p.m. with Blair Heimel Acoustics, who will be playing until 10 p.m.
It’s not all for the food, fun and entertainment though.
A Crop Walk on the school running track will raise money to combat hunger in the local community, with a portion of the funds going to the local food pantry, Mission Agape.
All of the proceeds from the Friendship Cheese Festival will stay local as well, with every dollar going to the school scholarship fund.
“We want to bring business into our small community and we want to give it back to the community,” said Solomon.
The festival committee held an essay contest for students on what community and community service means to them. $500 scholarships will be awarded to the two top essay writers.
Saputo Dairy Farms USA LLC, a Canadian-based company that leads that country in dairy processing, is the third largest in the U.S., producing, marketing and distributing a wide variety of dairy products.