OLEAN — Olean First Baptist Women’s Ministry and Family Life Ministries of Bath will be hosting one of Christian music’s most respected composers, Fernando Ortega, for a special live concert on March 27 at 7:30 p.m.
The critically acclaimed singer/songwriter has three Gospel Music Association Dove Awards and a Billboard Latin Music Award to his credit. Ortega’s career has expanded more than 25 years with such titles as: “This Good Day,” “Jesus, King of Angels,” “Give Me Jesus,” and “Be Thou My Vision,” and has composed and released an impressive discography during that time. The artist has been called “a profoundly gifted musician,” both in his songwriting and piano performances.
Pre-sale tickets are on sale now at $35/artist circle; $30 general admission; $25 seniors 65 plus, and students. Add $5 each for tickets at the door, however demand is expected to be robust given the notoriety of this artist.
For information or tickets, call (585) 378-6659. Cash, check or Venmo will be accepted. Olean First Baptist Church is located at 133 S. Union St., Olean, and doors open at 6:45 p.m.