HORNELL — The Federal Railroad Administration has signed off on Amtrak’s permit application for a one-time movement of its high-speed train from the Hornell Alstom production facility to its test track in Colorado.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer applauded the decision on statement Wednesday.
“The FRA approving Amtrak’s request to move its Next Generation High-Speed Train to its Colorado test track is a critical step in getting these state-of-the-art trains on the tracks and in improving reliability, service, safety and capacity for all those who travel the critical Northeast Corridor,” Schumer said. “These new trains, once fully-produced, will be a true win-win that will improve rail service and further establish Alstom as a premier transit.”
While the Hornell facility has an extensive test track that was upgraded in 2018, the visit to Colorado is needed to test the new train at high speeds on the longer track.
The Hornell workforce is producing the first-ever high-speed trains in the United States.
“To have the Acela line being produced here is a huge feather in the city’s cap,” Hornell Mayor John Buckley said. “I don’t think people realize the significance of the Acela line being built here in Hornell. Nowhere in the continental United States will you find high speed rail being produced other than the city of Hornell.”
Schumer has supported opportunities for growth at Alstom’s Hornell facility, which has, for more than 150 years, been manufacturing and servicing high-quality trains in Hornell. The senator visited Alstom in Hornell on several occasions, most recently in September 2015, to announce and celebrate with local leaders the Amtrak board of directors’ entrance into negotiations with Alstom to provide a replacement for Amtrak’s current Acela trains.
Schumer said the need for better trains is clearer now more than ever, as Acela service has set revenue and ridership records over the past several years. More than 52.5 million passengers have traveled on the fleet of 20 Acela trains in the 18 years since revenue service began on Dec. 11, 2000.
During FY 2018, customers took more than 3.4 million Acela trips and generated nearly $606 million in ticket revenue.
Alstom employs more than 1,250 people in Upstate New York.