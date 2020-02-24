BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension in Allegany County will offer farm disaster preparation certificate training March 10 at the Cooperative Extension Center, 5435A County Road 48.
The program will help farm owners plan for and manage disasters that might occur, focusing on pre-disaster education and preparedness, farm equipment safety on the road, fire or structure collapse, storm and wind damage, criminal activity, farm chemical risks and biosecurity.
Farms that complete the training will receive a certificate to provide to their insurer and may be eligible for a credit or discount toward the farm’s annual insurance premium.
The program is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; space is limited and preregistration is required by March 3. For more information or to preregister contact Lynn Bliven at (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 or email at lao3@cornell.edu.