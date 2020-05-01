Cornell Cooperative Extension’s agrigulture program for southwest New York will present a Virtual Beef Industry Summit on Tuesday.
The Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program (SWNYDLFC) will partner with the Steuben County Cornell Cooperative Extension in hosting the Beef Industry Summit over Zoom and by telephone from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
All beef producers, processors and allied industries serving the region are invited to virtually attend this free event.
This meeting will provide an opportunity to meet CCE educators and discuss regional beef industry needs, challenges, and opportunities.
Ariel Kirk with CCE Steuben and Amy Barkley with SWNYDLFC will facilitate the meeting and will be encouraging input from producers and educator/industry personnel to fuel the discussion.
Possible discussion topics include: What is important to each individual as a member of the industry, market opportunities, business development, current challenges in the face of COVID-19, and future programming ideas for CCE.
Preregistration is required. Call or email Kirk — adk39@cornell.edu; (607) 664-2574 — or Barkley — amb544@cornell.edu; (716) 640-0844 — to register and receive the Zoom link and call-in number.