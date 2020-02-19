BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County was awarded $89,911 for the From Carrots to Curriculum project to increase the use of New York farm products in its schools.
A total of $1.5 million was awarded to 16 Farm-to-School projects, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced this week.
The Farm-to-School program increases the volume and variety of locally grown and produced food in schools, provides new markets for New York's farmers, improves student health and educates young people about agriculture.
The program also supports the expansion of the NY Thursdays Program, a school meal initiative that uses local, farm-fresh foods on Thursdays throughout the school year.