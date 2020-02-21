ALFRED — The ongoing support of the Educational Foundation of Alfred Inc. has greatly contributed to student success at Alfred State through a generous annual donation to peer tutoring.
Since the 2010-11 academic year, the foundation has provided $5,500 annually to the college’s peer tutoring program. As a result, the program has fulfilled more than 1,106 student requests over the last seven years, providing more than 7,711 hours of support.
Students receiving assistance through peer tutoring have earned a significantly higher GPA (1.02 GPA points on average higher). Furthermore, the peer tutoring program has initiated a Tutor Training Program to enhance the service provided with the integration of online and face-to-face training provided.
Alfred State offers free peer tutoring services for most courses. Peer tutors are students who have earned an A or B in a course and have received special training. Sessions are usually face-to-face, but online tutoring may be arranged upon request.
The peer tutoring program is housed in the Student Success Center, located in the Hunter Student Development Center on the Alfred campus, and the Student Services Building on the Wellsville campus. Casey Cowburn is the peer tutoring coordinator in Alfred and Leslie Buckley serves as tutoring coordinator and coordinator for Disability Services in Wellsville.