FRIENDSHIP — A drive-through grocery distribution including dairy, produce and other perishables will be offered at the Friendship Central School 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, or until food is gone.
ACCORD says each family will get three boxes of prepacked groceries, with the same items and the same amount. All guests must practice social distancing for everyone’s health and safety by remaining in their vehicles. Staff will register guests and load food in cars on site.
ACCORD asks that there be no early arrivals. Follow signs and/or staff directions when pulling into the parking lot.
Guests must write their zip code and ages of all household members on a piece of paper to be displayed in the window. Keep windows rolled up.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers said they cannot guarantee enough food for all attending. There is no geographic or income limits.
For more information or if you are unable to go out of your home, call ahead to request home delivery within Allegany County at (585) 268-7605 (select option 2).